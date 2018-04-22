Woman with Alzheimer’s missing in Newaygo County

NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — Authorities are searching for a missing 72-year-old woman who suffers from Alzheimer’s disease.

Newaygo County Emergency Services said the woman is missing from the  Diamond Lake area.

They described her at 72 years of age with red/gray hair wearing a gray sweatshirt and red plaid pajama bottoms.

They said she is known to get into people’s cars or enter homes, and are asking residents to check their cars and outbuildings, and call Newaygo County Dispatch with vacant home information.

The woman’s name is not being made public.

Anybody with any information is being asked to contact Newaygo County Dispatch at (231) 689-5288.

