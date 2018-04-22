Wood from Chevrolet plant going into Detroit-made guitars

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors is teaming up with a Detroit guitar company that makes its instruments with reclaimed wood from city buildings.

Chevrolet and Wallace Detroit Guitars are working to release a limited-edition line of guitars made of long grain maple from GM’s truck plant in Fort Wayne, Indiana. The tie-up marks the centennial of Chevy Trucks.

Wallace Detroit Guitars founder Mark Wallace says “Chevrolet is a foundational element in the story of Detroit.” He says using the wood was an attractive opportunity for a “company that honors the history of Detroit in every instrument we make.”

Plus, he says, the maple is “gorgeous” and provides a sound “unlike any other instrument.”

Wallace Detroit Guitars was founded in 2014.