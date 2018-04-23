Bring unwanted medicine to National Prescription Take Back event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Do you have unwanted prescription medicine in your home or know someone who does? National Drug Take Back Day is set for Saturday, April 28 from 10a.m. to 2p.m. at the following Grand Rapids locations:

1.) Spectrum Health Healthier Communities

Widdicomb Building

665 Seward Ave.

2.) Grand Rapids Police Department, 1 Monroe Center NW

The motto this year is “If you don’t properly dispose of unused or expired prescription drugs in your home, they might find a new one.” Ken Fawcett, Vice President of Spectrum Health Healthier Communities and Jeanne Kapenga, founder of the Grand Rapids chapter of Families Against Narcotics (FAN) stopped by to talk about the event. FAN is a resource that families can use to help those dealing with substance use disorder. It is a free and anonymous program.

Ken explained that this is a great time for families to forfeit the medicine, no questions asked. Studies prove that opioids are a gateway drug. Someone in Kent County dies every 2.7 days as a result of a drug overdose.

These drug tack back events, sponsored by Drug Enforcement Administration, are used so that people don't flush unwanted needles or prescriptions down the toilet. If medications get into the groundwater, it presents safety hazards.

Beyond the drug take back event, Spectrum Health and FAM are creating partnerships that will also fight for legislative solutions, community education and greater access to treatment and support for those with substance abuse issues.

For more information, visit:

spectrumhealth.org/healthiercommunities

https://www.familiesagainstnarcotics.org/grandrapids

You can also find more take back locations by visiting: www.dea.gov