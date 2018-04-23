Firefighters responded to Sunday night fire, suspect arrested for arson

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Firefighters from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety are reminding people to check their fire extinguishers after they responded to a fired Sunday evening in the 800 block of Myers Street in Kalamazoo.

Firefighters arrived on scene and found one person struggling to breath. The individual was treated on scene by paramedics.

They were able to quickly extinguish the fire and everyone made it out of the residence safely.

Officials have not released the name of the suspect who they took into custody for alleged arson of the dwelling.