GR Children’s Museum equipped with sensory tool kits for special needs

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Children’s Museum is making exploring the museum more enjoyable for people with autism.​

The museum has sensory friendly tool kits which are made especially for adults and kids with special needs.

Inside the kits are a pair of noise reduction headphones, weighted vests and suspenders, even fidget bracelets which allow people to be more comfortable.

“Some kids really love it because it is a place for them to truly just wander through and play with things as they want to, there is nothing here that is limiting for anybody,” said Adrienne Brown, Director of Communication & Events at Grand Rapids Children’s Museum.

You can pick a kit up at the front desk of the museum and they are easy to carry around.

“The biggest hurdles are really how many people are in the area, how noisy it is those are the parts we try to keep under control when we can for those that need that sensory support,” Brown said.

If you are interested in checking out the museum, but may not want to go when it’s crowded, you can always call ahead to see if it’s busy.

You can find more information about the tool kits here.