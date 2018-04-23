HQ provides a place for homeless youth to rest, get resources and ready

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's not just a shower or a hot meal that young adults get at HQGR Runaway & Homeless Youth Drop-In Center; they get a safe place. HQGR, 320 State Street SE, Grand Rapids, provides a connection to critical services that youth in this situation, might not otherwise get. We recently hopped aboard The Rapid and stopped by HQ for our Motivational Monday segment. Many of the members at HQ rely on The Rapid as primary transportation. HQ actually has incentive programs so that members can earn month-long bus passes.

HQ recognizes that each member is the foremost expert in their own lives. When they take the time to intentionally build relationships with their members, they hear from them about the challenges, hopes and dreams that are unique to them. From those conversations, HQ can then provide our services, connect to others and empower the member to make the decisions and take the action that will lead to future stability.

Three key elements of HQ services include: Rest, Resource, Readiness. Rest refers to having a place that is safe, where you can belong and meet your basic needs. A place where you can do your laundry, take a shower, get something to eat or take a nap. Resources refer to connections made at HQ or through referral to services like housing options, mental health support, case managers, etc. In other words, any service that is designed to support youth moving towards stability. Readiness refers to employment and education support that happens at HQ. This could be help with school or job applications, job skills, work with employers and much more make up our efforts to work with youth for success in education and employment efforts.

Volunteers, donated meals and so much more is one way that the community could really step up to help. To see a complete wish list, click here.

If you would like to learn more about HQ, on the fourth Friday of every month they hold a tour and free lunch.

To learn more about the maps and schedules of The Rapid, visit ridetherapid.org