Love's Ice Cream to expand to include chocolates and candies

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A favorite downtown ice cream spot is expanding.

Love’s Ice Cream announced they are going to expand in the Grand Rapids Downtown Market to include chocolates and candy confections. The new line will focus on chocolate-covered creations like bonbons, but will also develop caramels, toffees, candy bars and hard candies. Much like their ice cream, Love’s will also offer vegan options.

“We have been studying our customers’ behaviors, and their purchasing habits in our four and a half years in the Downtown Market and there is a distinct sweet tooth in West Michigan,” said Chris McKellar, founder owner of Love’s in a press release. “There are infinite possibilities to explore with chocolate candies, including on-site demonstrations, wholesale, catering and collaborations with the ice cream side of the business.”

McKellar says that in preparation for the expansion, he has taken classes at Callebaut Chocolate Academy in Chicago, which is an internationally-renowned academy that teaches chocolatiers and pastry chefs.

The company says construction will begin in May to covert their area in the market into a “dessert emporium”.