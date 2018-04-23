Marijuana legalization, prevailing wage issues both expected to be on Michigan ballot

LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan Secretary of State’s office says that there appear to be enough petition signatures to get both marijuana legalization and prevailing wage issues on the November ballot.

The Board of State Canvassers will meet on Thursday to certify the petitions. Both petitions have more than 100,000 signatures more than the required number of about 252,000.

The reports from the Secretary of State to the board are both given the recommendation to be certified.

The issues will appear on the November ballot.