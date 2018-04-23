No charges in case of child dying in standing water

SHERIDAN, Mich. — The Prosecutor’s office in Montcalm County has decided not to charge anyone in the death of a one-year-old girl who drowned in a puddle in February.

The girl was found in the water from recent rains on February 21 at the home in Sheridan, Michigan.  A sibling of the girl, a two-and-a-half year old was found walking nearby near a road.  Names of the girl and the family were not released.

Michigan State Police told FOX 17 Monday that the Montcalm County Prosecutor had decided to not file charges.

FOX 17 has a message out to Prosecutor Andrea Krause for confirmation.

