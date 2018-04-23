Retirement party for ‘Line 5’ from Embridge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Enbridge’s line-5 pipeline that runs under the straits of Mackinac has been a point of contention with protesters and environmentalists for years. The pipeline turned 65-years-old on Monday, and to mark that date groups across Michigan gathered in an effort to shut the line down. Hundreds showed up at Grand Rapids Brewing Company and it was just one of dozens of events held in Michigan cities to try and send a message to Enbridge.

“Michiganders know that Lake Michigan and the Great Lakes are really important resources. For our health and economic stability of the state. We know that line 5 is a threat to that. Any oil spill in the Great Lakes would be a threat to that.” Says Anne Marie Hertl, with Michigan League of Conservation Voters.

There were 32 locations across the state came together Monday night with one goal in mind.

“I would say that a complete shutdown is absolutely necessary. The pipeline is 15 years past it’s estimated life span.” Says Autumn Sands, Organizer for the ‘Line 5 Retirement Party’.

Line 5 is an oil pipeline that runs between lakes Michigan and Huron under the straits of Mackinac. Environmentalists say it’s a disaster waiting to happen.

“All of the evidence that we have shows that there’s corrosion that there’s damage, that there’s zebra muscles all over the pipeline. So it’s not a matter of if at this point it’s a matter of when the pipeline will fail.” Says Sands.

Last year, the pipeline’s owner Enbridge found gaps in the pipe’s protective coating.

Concerns over a potential oil spill in the Great Lakes is fueling opposition to the pipeline. The highlight of Monday’s event was a live stream that all 32 locations viewed at the same time. It came from Traverse City and included guest speakers and a panel discussing the pipeline.

FOX 17 News reached out to Enbridge about Monday’s multi-state meetings. They released a statement saying in part:

“Enbridge is committed to safely operating line 5 well into the future, and our focus is on the agreement with the state of Michigan. We hope Michigan residents find peace of mind in knowing the seven actions contained within the agreement are designed to enhance safety as well as protection of the Great Lakes, "says Enbridge.

Those 7 actions mentioned by Enbridge include temporarily shutting down the line when weather conditions create waves more than 8 feet high, and also putting extra measures in place to avoid boat anchors from hitting the pipeline.