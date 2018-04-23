Search on for missing Gaines Twp. girl

Mckinzie Locklin

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The Kent County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in finding a missing Gaines Township girl.

Mckinzie Joy Locklin, 18, was last seen near Fuller Avenue NE and I-196 on Thursday, April 20.  She is about 5’5″ tall and weighs about 120 lbs.  She has brown hair and brown eyes.  She was last known to be wearing salmon-colored jeans, pink and white shoes and a unknown-colored shirt.

Anyone with information should call the Kent County Sheriff at 616-632-6100 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

 

