Senior PGA Championship Returns to Southwest Michigan

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. -- For the fourth time in seven years, Harbor Shores golf course will host the Senior PGA Championship.

Today, last year's winner Bernhard Langer and others were in attendance for media day. Langer announced, however, that he will not be participating in this year's event due to his son's high school graduation.

