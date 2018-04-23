× Suspect arrested after starting Kalamazoo house fire

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A suspect accused of starting a fire inside a house is now charged with arson.

Police in Kalamazoo say the suspect started a fire inside a home in the 800 block of Myers street just after 9 p.m. Sunday night.

Crews arrived to find smoke coming from the house and a resident struggling to breathe.

That victim was treated and released at the scene while the suspect was arrested and could be arraigned on arson charges as early as today.