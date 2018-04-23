Toronto police report 10th death in van incident

TORONTO, ON - APRIL 23: Police inspect a van suspected of being involved in a collision injuring at least eight people at Yonge St. and Finch Ave. on April 23, 2018 in Toronto, Canada. A suspect is in custody after a white van collided with multiple pedestrians. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)
TORONTO (AP) — Toronto’s police chief says a 10th person has died after a rented van plowed into pedestrians along a sidewalk in Toronto. Fifteen people are reported in the hospital.
Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders also has released the name of the purported driver detained after Monday’s incident.
The suspect is identified as Alek Minassian, a 25-year-old from the Toronto suburb of Richmond Hill.