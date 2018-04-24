× 1 injured, 1 in custody after Allegan Co. shooting

CASCO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities say a person was hospitalized in serious condition Tuesday after being shot in Casco Township.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office says the female victim was shot in the 6700 block of 103rd Avenue, east of 68th Street. Emergency crews responded to the area at 4:43 p.m.

Officials say one person was taken into custody after the shooting and others are being questioned. The incident remains under investigation and no other details were released.