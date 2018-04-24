2 motorcyclists critical in crash; driver likely high on marijuana

Posted 1:40 AM, April 24, 2018, by
allegan sheriff

TROWBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a crash between a car and a motorcycle that critically injured two people.

This happened Monday night just before 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of M-40 Highway and 102nd Avenue in Trowbridge Township.

Deputies say the at fault driver, who was likely high on marijuana, pulled out in front of the motorcycle who had the right of way.

Both motorcyclists were not wearing their helmets and were critically injured.

No names have been released.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s