2 motorcyclists critical in crash; driver likely high on marijuana

TROWBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a crash between a car and a motorcycle that critically injured two people.

This happened Monday night just before 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of M-40 Highway and 102nd Avenue in Trowbridge Township.

Deputies say the at fault driver, who was likely high on marijuana, pulled out in front of the motorcycle who had the right of way.

Both motorcyclists were not wearing their helmets and were critically injured.

No names have been released.