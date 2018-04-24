CIM teaches us how to eat plants found in our own yards

Posted 10:55 AM, April 24, 2018, by , Updated at 10:41AM, April 24, 2018

Did you know that some items that could land on your dinner plant are actually in your backyard? Chef Alex from the Culinary Institute of Michigan (CIM) in Muskegon, recently taught FOX 17 Morning Mix host Todd Chance what items are edible.

Some of the greens included Ramps, which are a wild leek that grow in boggy areas in clusters. Another item was pea shoots found in the wild along with chick weed.

Mushrooms grow all over the place but you have to be careful because some are poisonous.

Watch the video to see how Chef Alex explains the flavors and how to carefully make your selections.

To learn more about what the CIM has to offer or if you are considering a culinary career, visit culinaryinstitutemi.com

