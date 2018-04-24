× Jody, chimpanzee at John Ball Zoo, dies

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Staff at the John Ball Zoo are mourning the loss of a chimpanzee.

The zoo administration says that Jody, the 31-year-old female chimp went through a sudden decline in health on Monday and went into cardiac arrest. The zoo veterinarians performed CPR and used a defibrillator on the chimp and was able to revive her, but Jody was never able to resume breathing on her own. The zoo decided to humanely euthanize her.

The zoo says that Jody has been at John Ball since 2009, which she came from the Potawatomi Zoo in Indiana. Jody had diabetes from before her arrival in Grand Rapids. Staff say that Jody was well-trained and assisted keepers with her care.

Peter D’Arienzo, John Ball Zoo’s Chief Executive Officer said in a press release, “We are very proud of those who tried to save her and those who helped aid staff in their efforts. We are all saddened that she is gone. She was greatly loved part of the Zoo family.”