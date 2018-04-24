Lindo Mexico Restaurant Celebrates Dia Del Nino, Children’s Day

WYOMING, Mich.– Dia Del Nino or Mexican Children’s Day is on Monday, April 30th but a West Michigan restaurant is celebrating early.

On Tuesday, April 24th, Lindo Mexico restaurant, 1742 28th Street SW in Wyoming, is holding a party for the kids offering prizes, games, and even free kids meal during the fiesta.

Children can come get their face painted, meet their favorite super hero, and see traditional dancing!

This is the second year the restaurant is holding a Dia Del Nino event and they say they expect a big crowd to come out.

Organizers say it’s a great way to bring this fun Mexican tradition to Michigan.

The free event runs from four to eight pm in front of Lindo Mexico Restaurant in Wyoming. To find out more information click here.