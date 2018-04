KALAMAZOO, Mich. – The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety arrested a man wanted on several warrants Tuesday morning.

Officers say they went to a home in the 1400 block of Stockbridge Avenue about 4:00 a.m. looking for the 23-year-old man. Police say they also had information that the suspect was armed.

Several officers surrounded the home and they started contacting him using a PA system. He surrendered without incident. His name has not yet been released.