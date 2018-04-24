Missing/Endangered 2-year-old girl from Hillsdale County

Posted 11:01 PM, April 24, 2018, by , Updated at 11:03PM, April 24, 2018

HILLSDALE COUNTY, Mich. —  The Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office lists a two-year-old girl as Missing/Endangered.

It says on its Facebook site Neytiri Raeyn Mulligan is about 2-1/2 feet tall, about 25 pounds with strawberry blonde hair and blue eyes.

Photo courtesy: Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the toddler was last seen wearing a pull up and a pink t-shirt with a heart and the word love on it. She was last seen 04/24/18, at approximately 6:58pm, with her father, Johnn D Mulligan, 07/28/87. They were last seen traveling in an older Pontiac or Saturn 4dr sedan, maroon in color, with an unknown license plate. If you have any information on her whereabouts please call the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office 517-437-7317 or 911.

The Sheriff’s Office released photos of Neytiri and her dad.

