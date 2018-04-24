× Police: female in serious shape after being shot in Casco Township

CASCO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office says a female was shot late Tuesday afternoon in Casco Township – but who pulled the trigger and other details have yet to be determined.

Sergeant John Damveld tells FOX 17 investigators are still interviewing witnesses and potential suspects, as they “try to work through” exactly what happened, and why. He says the person shot was taken to a “Kalamazoo-area” hospital in serious condition. The victim’s identity has not been released yet.

The shooting happened outside a house at 6777 – 103rd Avenue, near 66th Avenue. The location is just north of South Haven. Sergeant Damveld says sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene around 4:43 p.m . Tuesday. A motor-carrier officer from the Michigan State Police and South Haven-area EMS responded, as well.

“Our detectives are still doing interviews with witnesses and potential suspects,” says Damveld. “There are no other injuries, and no reason to believe anyone else is at risk.”

The type of gun used has not been divulged by police, but they do say they’ve recovered it. Investigators have not speculated yet on the motive for the shooting, or other details.

Anyone who can provide more information on Tuesday night about the shooting should call Allegan County Central Dispatch at (269)-673-3899. Police say any information on Wednesday or going forward can be phoned to the Sheriff’s Office at (269)-673-0500. Or you can contact Silent Observer 1-800-554-3633.