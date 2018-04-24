Two arrested after armed robbery, passing counterfeit cash

PERE MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Two people have been arrested after an armed robbery and the use of counterfeit money in Mason County.

The Mason County Sheriff says they were called to the Northside Market in Pere Marquette Township Saturday about noon where a man tried to use $200 in counterfeit $20 bills. A witness was able to get the man’s license plate number when he left.

Deputies say they were able to find the man at a residence in Hamlin Township and say they found evidence that the man was printing money. While there, they learned of an armed robbery in Ludington on Friday.

Investigators say they executed search warrants in Hamlin, Pere Marquette and Eden Townships. They say they found $1,800 in counterfeit money, $200 in cash that had been stolen from the market and evidence in the armed robbery.

Derek Routley, 28, of Ludington, has been arrested and arraigned on charges of Armed Robbery and Felony Firearms. Jarod Smith, 17, of Ludington, has been arrested and arraigned on charges of Uttering and Publishing Counterfeit money, Using a Computer to Commit a Crime and Possession of Marijuana.