Cedar Point unveils new record-breaking roller coaster

SANDUSKY, OHIO — The Dragster, Millenium Force, the Gemini and now Steel Vengeance — Cedar Point is defending its title as Coast Capitol of the World.

Built with steel and wood, Steel Vengeance is the amusement park’s first hybrid-coaster.

Located inside the FrontierTown section of the park, the coaster takes riders back to the wild west.

Riders will reach a height of 205 feet and will experience a 90-degree drop. This coaster is also breaking records as riders will experience 30 seconds of airtime which is more than any other coaster.