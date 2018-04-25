Child abuse allegations dismissed against Kalamazoo doctor threatened with deportation

Posted 11:51 AM, April 25, 2018, by

Dr. Niec (right)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan judge has dismissed allegations that a Polish-born doctor facing deportation bit his daughter.

The child abuse allegations triggered U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents to investigate 43-year-old Lukasz Niec, who legally came to the U.S. at age 5.

Niec’s attorney, Deanna Kelley, told the Kalamazoo Gazette that a judge tossed out the allegations earlier this month after finding they weren’t substantiated.

Federal immigration officials arrested the Kalamazoo doctor in January. He was later released on bond. Two misdemeanor convictions on his record make him eligible for removal proceedings.

Niec says his immigration court hearing is scheduled for November 2019, but he doesn’t know if that will change.

He blames his ex-wife for the allegations. Kelley says a custody case is ongoing.

The child’s mother declined to comment.

Related stories

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s