Dr. Bitner sheds light on moderation during Alcohol Awareness Month

April is Alcohol Awareness Month. Nationally recognized menopause specialist Dr. Diana Bitner visited our studios to discuss how much is too much and how alcohol can affect your body as you age. With the warmer weather, those cold drinks start tasting a bit better but moderation, with specific amounts listed by health professionals, is the key to maintaining your body's health while still enjoying that glass of wine or cold, craft beer.

