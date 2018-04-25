The annual Bissell Pet Foundation Empty the Shelters event is coming up May 5. For more details, visit their website here.
Empty the Shelters 2018
-
Empty the Shelters event set for May 5th
-
Morning Buzz for Wednesday, April 11
-
Cat walks 12 miles to get home to family – then they ask shelter to euthanize him
-
Kent County Animal Shelter closed due to dog with rare illness
-
Flood shelter opening in Barry County
-
-
Hawaii officials mistakenly warn of inbound missile
-
Flood shelters open in 6 Michigan counties
-
Friday’s Friend: Brody
-
After 600 days at shelter, workers hope dog gets lucky on St. Pat’s Day
-
Pet Expo this weekend at Delta Plex
-
-
‘Nobody would take me’: Dog found tied to tree with note attached to collar gets adopted
-
Grand Rapids couple collecting tents for homeless following son’s overdose death
-
Window smashed, donation jar stolen from Muskegon Humane Society