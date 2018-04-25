Family fun awaits you at Soaring Eagle’s waterpark and casino

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Soaring Eagle Water Park and Hotel will be holding their 'Get Ready to Welcome the Sun' event this weekend. Enjoy movies such as the 'Trolls' and 'Bee Movie.' Crafts will include sun catchers, hand fans and so much more.

Remember, to book rooms for these weekends you can give them a call at1-877-2eagle2.

Tickets are now on sale for Soaring Eagle`s summer outdoor concert series.

Record-breaking global comedy super star Jeff Dunham is bringing his cast of characters on the road to Soaring Eagle casino and resort on August 5th. He`s one of America`s favorite ventriloquists and is a Guinness world record holder for 'most tickets sold for a stand-up comedy tour'. Tickets for this show are on sale now along with other shows featuring some of the biggest names in entertainment. Just head to soaringeaglecasino.com.

And coming up on May 5th, Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort is celebrating Cinco de Mayo with music and dancing. Taking the stage will be La Mafia and AJ Castillo. AJ is a Latin artist known for his unique accordion sound and style. His 2014 CD debuted on the Billboard at number 15 on the Latin pop albums chart. He`s a native to Texas and was introduced to the accordion by his grandfather.

And after three decades, 38 albums and over 12 million copies sold, La Mafia is back with a new single. They`re excited to be back on stage performing.

Clint Black with special guests Lorrie Morgan and John Berry will be taking the stage on May 11th. Black has sold more than 20 million albums worldwide and racked up 57 charted singles. Some of his smash hits include 'A Better Man' and 'Like the Rain'.

Lorrie Morgan is launching her first new solo album in five years and is excited to be on the tour with Black and Berry who has placed 20 singles on the country charts, six of which went top 5.

And classic Motown is coming to Mt. Pleasant on May 18th. The Temptations and Four Tops will be there. The Temptations released a series of successful singles and albums with Motown records during the 1960`s and 70`s. Some of their top hits include 'My Girl' and 'I Wish it Would Rain'. The Four Tops are a vocal quartet who helped define Detroit`s Motown sound. Some of their songs include 'I Can`t Help Myself' and 'Baby I Need Your Loving'.

For a complete list of concerts head to soaringeaglecasino. com and tickets for all these shows are now available at etix.com.

And don`t forget about Player's Club Members rates. They`ve got something for everyone. Diamond Club members get rooms starting at $74 dollars a night. And if you`re a Hero Club member, you gets rooms starting at $89 a night Sunday through Thursday and $109 a night for Friday and Saturday. Complete details can be found at soaringeaglewaterpark.com.