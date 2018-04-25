Grand Rapids school put on lockdown

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A Grand Rapids school is on lockdown after a suspicious incident Wednesday morning.

Grand Rapids police tell FOX 17 that two individuals tried to enter the Gerald R. Ford Academic Center at 851 Madison SE at about 9:30 a.m.. One of the two was holding what was described as a “small pole”. They were not able to get into school and then fled into a nearby neighborhood.

Police say they have both suspects now in custody. The school has been locked down as a precaution.

We have a crew on the way to the scene and will have more details when they become available.