Man, 26, sentenced to 30 years for child pornography

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Kalamazoo man, 26, was sentenced to 30 years in prison and 20 years of supervised release after officials found child pornography in his possession.

In April 2017, executed a search of the home of Adam Robert Hassell and found nude images of an eight-month-old.

Later Hassell admitted to authorities that he took the photographs but deleted them, but following an investigation, officials found “lascivious displays of the infant and possessed sadistic images of exploitation of other minors.”

The mother of the infant involved spoke during the sentencing and said that what happened was “an act of evil and an act of terror to all mothers.”

Hassell will also have to pay $5,100 and register as a sex offender.