Reward offered in grocery store burglary

Photo provided by MSP

STANTON, Mich. – A grocery store is offering a $5,000 reward for information regarding a break-in at the store earlier this month.

Leppinks Food Center in Stanton is offering the reward.  Michigan State Police say that sometime overnight between April 1 and April 2, someone broke into the store and got into the safe located in the store office.  An undisclosed amount of cash was taken.

Anyone with information should call Michigan State Police at 989-352-8444.

