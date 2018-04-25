× Sinclair considering selling 23 TV stations as part of merge

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — An update now on the merger of Tribune Media and Sinclair Broadcasting.

Paperwork filed yesterday with the FCC shows that Sinclair intends to sell off 23 television stations in 18 markets to meet government regulations.

If approved, FOX 17 is one of nine stations that would be sold to Standard Media, LCC which is owned by Standard General, a hedge fund based in New York.

FOX 17 is currently owned by Tribune Media and WWMT Channel 3 in Kalamazoo is owned by Sinclair.

Potential buyers for the remaining 14 other stations have not been finalized.

The public will have a right to comment before the proposed deal is approved by the FCC.