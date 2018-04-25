Thousands of students preview futures, attend career fair

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Thousands of students from across West Michigan are getting the chance to explore future career options at the DeVos Place Wednesday.

West Michigan Works! is hosting the ‘Michigan Career Quest’ event and is bringing in more than 95,000 students from over 85 schools in our area.

There are over 100 employers from four trades — advanced manufacturing, construction, health sciences and information technology.

Students will be able to meet with representatives from these companies to talk about their futures and the path they will have to follow to achieve a career in the industry of their choice.

