Trees to be planted across Grand Rapids as part of Mayor Bliss’s Greening Initiative

Posted 11:22 AM, April 25, 2018, by , Updated at 10:30AM, April 25, 2018

Grand Rapids Mayor Bliss's Greening Initiative is searching for even more volunteers this year to come out and help plant trees. The city is aiming for a 40% tree canopy goal and the initiative will even offer 100 free trees for those who want to plant them on their own property. There are 10 species of trees to choose from.

The 40% goal isn't attainable by simply planting more trees in public places.

Since 2016, over 800 trees have been planted in the city of Grand Rapids with the help of over 1,000 volunteers. Plus,  400 saplings have been donated to elementary school children to ignite their passion for nature. Besides the benefits to the planet, trees can help increase property values and can help save on your energy bills.

1,500 dying or diseased trees were removed in 2017 and replanting is necessary to maintain the canopy.

Watch the interview with Friends of Grand Rapids Parks to learn how you can get involved by attending either, or both, of these upcoming events...and possibly receive a tree. Friday night's event is when the free trees will be given away to residents of Grand Rapids. Saturday's event will be a planting at Sullivan Field from 9 a.m. to noon.

