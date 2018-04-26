Battle Creek Bombers offering free tickets for life with tattoo

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. – The Battle Creek Bombers are offering free tickets for life for their biggest fans, but you really have to prove it.

To celebrate the team’s 12th season, the first 12 fans on Saturday, July 28 to get a Battle Creek Bomber tattoo, on their body, will get two general admission tickets for life.

The tattoo will be free of charge, but will be a pre-determined custom design from the artists at Cereal City Tattoo and Piercing. The tattooing will happen at the shop on West Columbia Avenue.

“As an organization, we pride ourselves on thinking outside the box,” said Bomber’s General Manager Tyler Shore in an email to FOX 17. “We are always trying to come up with the next weird, wacky idea that will get people talking about Bombers baseball. This partnership with Cereal City Tattoo and Piercing certainly fits that mold, and we couldn’t be more excited to be working with them this season.”