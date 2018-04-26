Call on the experts at SAHR to replace your windows this spring

Just like many things that happen with homes, trends are changing when it comes to windows. Sure, we focus on paint colors, siding and more, but this is an area where many people are going some fun directions when it comes to efficiency and cosmetic upgrades.

For 40 years the experts at SAHR have been serving West Michigan and they remain strong leader when it comes to helping homeowners get the right fit. Company President, Matt Laughlin, stopped by FOX 17 Morning Mix to talk about some great examples many people are turning to. They range from Integrity All Ultrex fiberglass windows with poplar finishes like bronze and even black being popular for interior colors.

SAHR prides itself on providing their expertise all over West Michigan and beyond. Please give them a call and check them out online here!

Kalamazoo: 269.344.6133

Grand Rapids: 616.288.2001

Lansing: 517.323.9488

