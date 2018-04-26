DNR seeking Upper Peninsula state park wedding photos

LANSING, Mich.– The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is seeking photos and videos of couples who were married in state parks in the Upper Peninsula.

Images will be featured in an upcoming video by the DNR on state park weddings.

Photos and video clips can be emailed to John Pepin, DNR deputy public information officer, at pepinj@michigan.gov. Videos should be a minute or less.

Please include your name, contact information, the names of the couple, year married and at which Upper Peninsula state park.

