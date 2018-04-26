× Fire department installs 50,000 smoke alarm

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The Grand Rapids Fire Department is celebrating a significant milestone.

The men and women of Grand Rapids Fire Department Ladder 1 installed their 50,000th smoke alarm on April 14.

The department has worked with the City of Grand Rapids to make sure all homes in the city have working smoke detectors.

The Fire Prevention Division has installed 50,000 smoke alarms in more than 8,200 owner-occupied homes since the 2013 inception of its Residential Safety Program. As part of the free program, fire personnel install smoke detectors and provide home safety assessments and home fire prevention education to homeowners in the city of Grand Rapids. The department also installs carbon monoxide detectors with funds secured by its latest Assistance to Firefighters Grant.