Michigan marijuana legalization ballot drive is certified

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s elections board says organizers of a ballot drive to legalize marijuana for recreational use collected enough signatures to qualify for the November ballot.

The Board of State Canvassers’ ruling Thursday means the measure will first go to the Republican-led Legislature. Lawmakers could enact it or let it proceed to a statewide vote.

An opponent of the legislation urged the board to reject it, saying marijuana is illegal under federal law. But a canvasser says the board’s role is ministerial, and the opposition should go to court if it wants to challenge the bill.

The proposal would let people 21 and older possess up to 2.5 ounces (71 grams) of marijuana and grow up to 12 plants at home. A 10 percent tax on marijuana would be assessed on top of the 6 percent state sales tax.