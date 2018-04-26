Michigan township to sell Marquette cross after complaints

PERE MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A northern Michigan township has agreed to sell land where a large cross honors a famous Catholic missionary.

Pere Marquette Township in Mason County lately has been criticized for spending public money on a religious symbol, a 40-foot memorial cross built in 1955 near Lake Michigan.

The township and the memorial are named for Jacques Marquette, a 17th century missionary who explored the Great Lakes.

The township board agreed Tuesday to sell the property to a local group for $800, rejecting a $2,000 bid from the Freedom from Religion Foundation in Wisconsin.

Attorney Ed White tells WPBN-TV that the Pere Marquette Memorial Association will maintain the site with its own money.