Morning Buzz for Thursday, April 26

Here's what people are talking about on this Thursday, April 26:

1.) Ground is being broken at Coit Park and Cambridge Park in Grand Rapids. At Coit, people can look forward to an improved playground, a four-square court, new trees and a picnic area. Cambridge Park will soon have a new walkway, picnic tables and even a place to bike.

2.) A local couple's engagement is going viral after Scott Struphar got down on one knew at Bam, which is an escape room facility. Gabrielle Munix and Struphar met on match.com and have been together for eight months She said "yes". Their wedding is set for October 6.

3.) A home on the edge of Lake Michigan in Wisconsin is on the verge of falling into the water. The homeowners have lived there for 15 years but erosion is now causing the home to collapse. Last week, the screened-in porch on the house fell into the bluff, forcing them to evacuate. The cost to stabilize the home is just too much on top of paying for the mortgage.

4.) Ford is set to drop several models from its North American line-up. On their way out are Ford Fiesta, Fusion, C-Max and Taurus within a few years. The move is part of a plan to cut $5 billion in spending from 2019 to 2022.

5.) Love your Rose wine, but not the hangover? Welch's just released a non-alcoholic Sparkling Rose. It's mostly made from grape juice and sparkling water. It's said to have a higher sugar content than the real deal.