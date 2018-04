GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Wealthy Street will be closed between Lake Drive and Plymouth Avenue beginning Monday, April 30. The closure is expected to last about two weeks.

The city says a section of pavement with uneven and missing bricks will be repaired. Wealthy Street is noted for its stretches of paving bricks instead of asphalt. The worst section of brick is just east of Lake Drive.

The detour will be to use Lake Drive and Plymouth Avenue.