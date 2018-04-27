2 dead in fire in southwestern Michigan were migrant workers

MENDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Police say two victims of a fire at an old farmhouse in southwestern Michigan were migrant farm workers.

St. Joseph County Undersheriff Mark Lillywhite says the cause might never be known because of extensive damage to the house in Mendon Township. The home was owned by an area dairy farm.

Lillywhite says others who lived in the house had gone to a store when the fire broke out early Wednesday. It’s not known if the house had smoke detectors.

The names of the deceased haven’t been released.