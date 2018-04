Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Bill and Paul's Sporthaus is currently undergoing a complete renovation of their store on East Paris Avenue to help better serve your next adventure. Todd took a trip over to see the work in progress and to discuss their big paddleboard and kayak sale which ends on April 30.

Bill and Paul's staff don't just sell top-tier gear for hiking, paddle boarding, camping, and many more outdoor activities...they are experts in their fields who love to life the lifestyle. Whether you're an experienced camper or kayaker or just getting started, they have the tools and knowledge you need.

Grab a hard hat and come along on the tour of the new work in progress. You can learn more about their store and upcoming events on their website.