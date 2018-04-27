Detroit Lions select Auburn RB Kerryon Johnson in second round

Posted 8:47 PM, April 27, 2018, by

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have selected running back Kerryon Johnson of Auburn in the second round of the NFL draft after trading up to the No. 43 pick in a deal with New England on Friday night.

Johnson ran for 1,391 yards and 18 touchdowns last season despite missing two games with an injury, and he decided to skip his senior season to enter the draft.

The Lions hope Johnson can boost a running game that ranked last in the NFL last season. Detroit hasn’t had anybody rush for 100 yards in a game since 2013.

The Lions drafted offensive lineman Frank Ragnow of Arkansas in the first round, and the addition of Johnson could add balance to Detroit’s Matthew Stafford-led offense.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL .

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s