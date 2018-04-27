Doctor awaiting trial in Kent County missing; may be suicidal

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The Kent County Sheriff is asking for help in finding a missing doctor who is awaiting trial and may be suicidal.

Investigators say that Dr. Steven Edward Scranton was last seen leaving his home in Cannon Township Thursday night with a rifle. He left his home in his vehicle, which is a gray, 2015 Dodge Ram Longhorn, 4-door, extended cab, with Michigan license plate DHM5056.

Scranton was charged in January with Criminal Sexual Conduct 2nd and 4th degree, involving some of his patients while at the West Brook Recovery Center. He had his contract terminated at the center and also lost his medical license in February. He had posted bond and was awaiting trial on the charges.

Scranton is 65 years old, 5’11”, 195 lbs., with glasses, white hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray North Face jacket and jeans.

Anyone with information should call the Sheriff’s Department at 616-632-6357 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.