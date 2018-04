GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Take to the trees this Arbor Day at TreeRunner Grand Rapids Adventure Park as it sets to open Friday.

Located on Celebration Drive NE in Grand Rapids, the adventure park offers over 60 obstacles and zip lines at multiple difficulty levels.

New to the park this May is a Junior Park for ages 3 to 7 years old.

The park offers group packages for birthdays, team building and schools or teams.

Daily and nightly ticket prices range from $20 – $39.