Hospitals may soon post treatment cost online

Posted 9:00 AM, April 27, 2018
Ambulance Butterworth ER Entrance

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Hospitals may soon have to be more transparent.

A proposed rule by President Trump’s administration would require hospitals to post prices online. This would give patients an idea of the out of pocket costs they will face.

Officials also want people to have better access to electronic medical records. The administration wants providers to allow patients to see their medical records at any hospital they visit.

Right now, medical records are accessed through a hospital’s own online portal.

