Kirk Cousins brings back ‘Game On’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOLLAND, Mich -- The 'Game On' touch football game will return next month as Minnesota Vikings quarterback will lead his Holland Christian squad against West Ottawa and former Western Michigan quarterback Tyler Van Tubbergen.

"We are really excited about Victory Day/Game On!" Cousins said in a statement. "It is a great community event; an opportunity to bring together two great organizations (Benjamin's Hope and Compassionate Heart) and two school families (Holland Christian and West Ottawa). I can't wait to have some fun playing football in my hometown while benefiting some great organizations."

The 1st 'Game On' took place in 2015 when Cousins 2006 team played A.J. Westendorp's 2008 state championship team. The next year Cousins and Holland Christian took on Jon Wassink and South Christian.

There was not a game held last year.