'LisaStrong': Former Person of the Month battling aggressive cancer

BRANCH COUNTY, Mich.– She’s known for sending help to the front lines after a natural disaster; now Lisa Tubergan is the one in need of some help, responding to a crisis of her own.

FOX 17 first featured Tubergan and her husband last September, as Pay it Forward Persons of the Month. Together they organized donation drives, collecting supplies and delivering them to Texas and Florida after Hurricanes Harvey and Irma hit. The couple has a history of helping out after disaster strikes.

Tubergan learned in March that she has metastatic ovarian cancer.

According to a Facebook page created to promote a “LisaStrong” fundraiser in her honor, “[it’s] a highly aggressive cancer and has spread to her intestines, cervical region and lymph nodes. Her first chemo treatment was Monday March 19th. While her spirits are high and she is fighting strong , she has a long road ahead of her.”

Friends have rallied around Tubergan, collecting prizes and other donations for the fundraiser, set for Saturday April 28th at the Lamp Lighter Bar and Grill in Coldwater, Michigan. (33 N Hanchett St) The event is scheduled to begin at 4pm.

Organizers say the money raised will go to help Tubergan cover the costs of travel and treatment as she continues her fight with cancer.